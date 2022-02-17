community,

Works to remove sand and sediment from the boat ramps at Crowdy Head boat harbour will take place from Monday, February 28 to Thursday, March 3. Although the ramps will be closed while the work takes place, the most eastern boat ramp will remain open for boaties throughout the scheduled works. MidCoast Council will place signs in the area to inform boat ramp users about closure dates and alternative open boat ramps. "Doing this work now means the ramps will be in good condition for the busy Easter season," said MidCoast Council's manager of open spaces and recreation, Liam Bulley. "We've also chosen a period that coincides with the lowest tides this month." The works are expected to help with boat launching into the harbour. The maintenance will go ahead depending on weather and marine conditions, which may affect the timing and duration of works. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/452e5612-1478-49a4-bcce-2741ca6b09bd.jpg/r0_787_4624_3400_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg