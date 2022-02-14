newsletters, editors-pick-list,

TINONEE'S Kody Garland had a disappointing start to the TCR Australia Series driving for the Melbourne-based Garry Rogers Motorsport Team in the opening round at Symmons Plans in Tasmania. "I hit the wall in the second day of practice and bent the car. I couldn't race,'' the 21-year-old said. Garland will now have to wait until the second round to be raced at Phillip Island from March 18-21 to make his debut in the series, which is considered a stepping stone to the Supercars. Garland signed with the Rogers Motorsport team last month. "The first day of practice was promising, we were recording top five pace,'' Garland continued. "So the weekend was a bit of a learning curve.'' Garland will have a testing day at Phillip Island in a fortnight in preparation for the second round. The series will be decided over seven rounds, concluding in November.

