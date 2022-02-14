community,

The smell of dagwood dogs and the sound of woodcutting will once again fill the showground when Taree Show and Wallamba District Show come back bigger and better than ever in 2022. The shows will share $70,909 from State government funding to support the delivery of the events. The Manning River Agricultural and Horticultural Society received $40,909 for its show, which is scheduled to take place on October 8 and 9. While $30,000 was granted for Wallamba District Show in Nabiac to take place on Saturday, March 19. Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead MP said a total of $70,909 from Country Shows Support Package grant would give the country shows the boost needed to ensure the shows go on. "The Taree Show and Wallamba District Show are both a fantastic local tradition in their own right and this grant will ensure they continue to delight locals and be a part of our history for many generations to come," said Mr Bromhead. "These shows are an ingrained part of our society showcasing the best of the best locally while allowing visitors to experience the tastes, sights and sounds of the Myall Lakes." Deputy premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the $5 million Country Shows Support Package provides a funding opportunity for the 190 agricultural shows that are planned across NSW in 2022. "It's been a tough few years for country shows, with drougts, bush fires, storms, floods, and COVID-19 disrupting plans, but as they say, the show must go on and these grants are helping make that happen," said Mr Toole. "These grants will provide certainty to show organisers that they can lock in suppliers, hire equipment and purchase goods, which is also great news for local businesses. "It's also a big win for competitors who have spent years perfecting events like wood-chopping, show jumping or baking, as they can now focus on earning the points needed to compete at the Sydney Royal Easter Show." Funding of up to $15,000 is available to small shows with an audience of less than 2000 people across all event days, while medium and large shows can apply for up to $30,000 and $45,000 respectively. The $5 million Country Shows Support Package is part of the NSW Government's $200 million Regional Recovery Package, which will deliver long term support and certainty for the regions as the state reopens. Applications are open until Friday, April 29 2022, or when funding is exhausted. For further information, including program guidelines and eligibility criteria, go to: www.nsw.gov.au/CountryShows.

