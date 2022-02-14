sport, local-sport,

TAREE'S Nick Larkin along with Blake Nikitaras have been called into the NSW Marsh One-Day Cup cricket squad for today's match against Queensland in Brisbane. he pair were called up after Daniel Hughes tested positive to COVID, while Kurtis Patterson continues to recover from his broken finger. Hughes tested positive after doing the daily Rapid Antigen Test that all NSW players and support staff are undertaking. He immediately reported his situation to the team's management who followed COVID protocols. Michael Klinger, Cricket NSW's head of male performance, described Larkin, from Sydney University, and Nikitaras, from St George, as quality players who'd have no trouble fitting straight into the squad. "Nick's experience coming into the team with Kurtis Patterson and Daniel Hughes unavailable to play will be invaluable," said Klinger. Larkin had been a regular member of the NSW Sheffield Shield squad until this season.

