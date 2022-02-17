newsletters, editors-pick-list,

MANNING Ratz president, Stephen Rees hopes Bowraville will join the Lower North Coast Rugby Union competition this year to replace Wauchope Thunder. Thunder rocked the competition last week when the club withdrew from the LNC premiership. Going on last year's figures it would mean the LNC competition would be reduced to four clubs - the Ratz, Forster-Tuncurry, Old Bar and Wallamba. Gloucester remains part of the competition, but didn't field men's or women's sides last winter. Old Bar has been in the doldrums for the past decade. Bowraville won the Upper Mid North Coast reserve grade premiership last year and also has a women's side. "We've tried to sweeten the deal - the Lower North Coast clubs would all forfeit a home game to Bowraville, so that would reduce the amount of travel they have and also give them extra home games,'' Mr Rees said. He understands Bowraville is open to negotiation. "If we can get Bowraville that will give us five clubs providing Old Bar is right and that's a meaningful competition. But even a four club competition is workable.'' However, Mr Rees said the Ratz would not be joining the Upper Mid North Coast competition nor would any of the other LNC clubs. "We play rugby for a bit of fun on a Saturday afternoon. In reality, we're a reserve grade competition,'' he admitted. "There are three clubs in Coffs Harbour and one in Grafton. We're aren't going to travel that far, it would kill the clubs around here. That's been proven in the past.'' The worst scenario would be for a three club competition should Old Bar also fall by the wayside and Bowraville stay north. Mr Rees said this would be preferable to heading north although in the long term it isn't viable. RELATED: Wauchope out of Lower North Coast premiership "There has been a suggestion from the zone that if we drop back to three sides then the reserve grade sides from the Port clubs and Kempsey could come down here and play when they have their bye weekends,'' Mr Rees said. "But I doubt that would work - those sides wouldn't be playing for competition points, so how long would that last?" He said LNC clubs may eventually consider playing a lower grade competition in the Newcastle area. "We'd be looking at a two hour trip there compared to a four or five hour trip north,'' he said. He said the Ratz have built up in player numbers in the past few years and also enjoy strong corporate support. The Ratz won the LNC premiership in 2020 and were minor premiers last year. Manning was due to play Forster in the grand final however, the game was a victim of the State-wide lockdown that started on August 14. Meanwhile the club will conduct a golf/bowls day on Sunday, April 3 with the golf at Taree and the bowls at Taree Railway.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/45304e9f-4011-4f7e-8ec3-00edd0ea8a07.jpg/r1_52_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg