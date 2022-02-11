sport, local-sport,

TWO Crowdy Head Surf Club members are in the running to be named the Lower North Coast Newcastle Permanent Junior Lifesaver of the year. There are four candidates, Gemma Eady-Muxlow and Finlay Elmer from Crowdy Head, Sophia Lee from Forster and Lucas Guiney from Cape Hawke. The award will be announced at 6.30pm on Thursday at Cape Hawke SLSC in Forster. Joining the announcement will be members and guests from all six clubs in the branch attending along with, Craig Fuller, representing major partner of Surf Lifesaving LNC Branch, Newcastle Permanent. Lorraine Morgan, director of member services for Lower North Coast Branch and her nominations committee have completed the vetting of nominations and interviews have been held with the nominees to decide who will take out the male and female Newcastle Permanent Junior Lifesaver of the Year titles. "There are many benefits to the community of surf life saving youth programs such as the Junior Lifesavers of the Year and Youth Opportunity Makers and there is great prestige attached to being nominated by their clubs and ultimately winning such an award," Surf Lifesaving LNC Branch president Brian Wilcox said. The award recognises junior lifesavers who have demonstrated a well rounded contribution to patrols, education, surf sports as well as a commitment to their club and the community. The candidates are interviewed about their contribution, experiences and knowledge of surf lifesaving, and also looking at the contribution they feel they can make to their club and the organisation as they move up through the ranks. Winners go on to the SLSNSW Junior Lifesaver of the Year Awards to be held at the SLSNSW Junior Development Camp in Sydney in March/April. This is a week- long camp for the winners from all 11 branches in NSW where they learn leadership and other important development skills to bring back to their clubs and branches. Newcastle Permanent mobile lending manager Craig Fuller, said he was delighted to be part of the interview process for the awards. RELATED: Lower North Coast Branch titles photos "Newcastle Permanent is incredibly proud of our long standing association with Surf Lifesaving Lower North Coast and of what this partnership continues to achieve for our local community,'' he said. "It's been such an inspiration to hear from all the finalists, such inspiring young people who I have no doubt will go on to do amazing things. The future of surf lifesaving is in good hands here.''

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/204a40e5-3320-4e5e-b442-26e5ac4ccd31.jpg/r2_87_893_590_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg