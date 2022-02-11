community,

MANNING Base Hospital staff were greeted with multiple signs around the building this week to show the community's thanks and appreciation for all their hard work. Maddison Barber, a beautician salon owner in Old Bar, organised the greeting after hearing stories from her clients who work at the hospital concerning the long hours and staff shortages they have faced during the pandemic. "Some of my clients were telling me they had to cancel holidays due to having no staff, and so I just wanted to do something to show that we all appreciate them," Maddison said. Maddison and her step-daughter, Maddison Whyte-Butler, woke up at 5am on Thursday, February 10 to scatter the signs around the building before the nurses had their change of shifts at 6am. "When the workers from ED (emergency department) saw us putting them up, they thought we were trying to barricade them in like a protest or something,'' Maddison laughed. "When they realised what it was, they were all so happy and there were smiles all-round." Maddison donated 50 $15 vouchers to her clinic, Diamond Beauty Cosmetic Clinic in Old Bar, and 50 bags of lollies from her business, Sweet Tooth Dessert Boxes. The signs were provided through Sign Fairy, a business Maddison runs. "We just want them to know that we appreciate them,'' Maddison added. "It may just be little, but it can go a long way."

