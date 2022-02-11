community,

RADIO 2RE is making the move to FM. This will end almost 70 years as an AM station. Radio 2RE covers the Manning, Great Lakes and Gloucester areas. But don't fret, says 2RE general manager, Murray Nelson. Listeners can expect all the same segments, presenters, and systems as usual, it will just be switched over to the FM frequency. "It is really not a big issue technically, all systems will remain the same," Mr Nelson assured. 2RE has been an AM radio station since it opened in 1953, but the decision was made just over two years ago by the Super Radio Network, owners of 2RE, to gradually move its existing AM stations over to FM. "We have always been looking at the move (to FM) as the next progression of 2RE, it is just that it's now our turn to move over," Mr Nelson added. Mr Nelson said there wasn't a set date as yet for when the change-over would occur, but explained that all legalities have been passed and the testing phase is "all but over". "We have had no complaints in relation to the frequency at all, it doesn't seem to have interfered with anything,'' he said. "It is now just a matter of getting our technical gear into place and then we will be ready to go." Read more: Local league back on 2RE? Mr Nelson said his team was excited and ready to take on the challenge. At the moment, the call sign for 2RE is 'Live, Local and Loving it', but with the move to FM, it will be going to '2RE 88.9 across the Mid Coast,' according to Mr Nelson. "That will be our defining statement." 2RE is currently testing the frequency on 88.9FM, and is asking the community to give it a go. The station has been broadcasting on 1557AM in Taree, Wingham and surrounds, 100.3FM in Forster and the Great Lakes and 100.1FM in Gloucester, Barrington and surrounds. Mr Nelson said there had been a bit of confusion in the community at the move, with some listeners fearing the station was going to close. "That's certainly not the case,'' he said. "This is just the start of a new era and we're looking forward to the future.'' More in the news: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

