SAFFRON Grass has turned down the opportunity to go to the USA with an Australian under 17 futsal team later this year. She was named in the Australian squad following the national club championships held in Brisbane, where she was a member of the Manning team. Saffron was named in the All Star side at the conclusion of the championship, where Manning bowed out of the youth division (under 20) when beaten by a goal in the semi-final. Saffron is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $20 open order at Iguana. She's been overseas with an Australian futsal side before and while she said it's a great opportunity, football commitments with the Newcastle Emerging Jets and school swayed her decision to stay home. "And it is a fair bit of money to go,'' she added. Futsal is a game Saffron enjoys in the off-season. "I take it seriously when I play, but football is my main priority,'' Saffron added. She's been a regular at the national championships in recent years and has generally made the All Star list at the conclusion of the event. Saffron admits to being 'pretty disappointed' that Manning missed a berth in the final this year. She's now preparing for a busy season with the Emerging Jets. Aged just 16, Saffron has been named in the first grade squad to play in the Sydney-based NSW National Women's Premier League. A centre midfielder, she's been in the Newcastle system since since under 13s and has gradually moved through the grades. Saffron played reserve grade last year and is eagerly looking forward to her first grade debut this season. The Jets train four times a week, although Saffron only attends twice and trains with the Mid Coast Football Herald Women's Premier League team the other two nights. Her dad, Mick, is the Mid Coast first grade coach. Saffron expects the Jets to again field a young side in the NSW premier league. "We're going to be a bit inexperienced,'' she admitted. RELATED: Saffron to start with Jets next season "We don't even have a full squad yet because we're waiting to get some players back from the W-League.'' However, she said it's going to be another step on her football journey. Her longer term goal is to get a start in the W-League, hopefully with the Jets. Saffron's coach at the Emerging Jets, Ash Wilson, is also in charge of the Jets W-League team, so she's hoping that will stand her in good stead for the future. Saffron is in Year 11 at St Clare's High School. She looking forward to moving to Newcastle full-time after she finishes school to continue her career with the Jets.

