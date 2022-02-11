sport, local-sport,

ONE of the enduring mysteries of Barrington Coast sport has been resolved. The Bridgey's Shield, awarded to the winning team in the annual Wingham Rugby League Old Boys/Taree Rugby League Old Boys bowls challenge, has turned up. This is just in time for the 2021 challenge to be played tomorrow at Wingham. The challenge was postponed from last October due to pandemic restrictions. The 2022 match will be played in October. However, the shield went missing after Taree won it back in an epic struggle back in 2020 at Club West. It had only just been recovered after Wingham officials mislaid it a few years before. This weekend's game looked set to go ahead with the shield still MIA, which Taree team manager, Garry Betts admitted would have been 'embarrassing'. So Betts mounted an exhaustive search this week and this came up trumps. "It was at the club (West) all time time,'' he said. "I knew we'd find it eventually.'' So the shield will be at Wingham tomorrow, where, if the form experts are correct, Wingham will win in a canter. Host teams have been victorious on every occasion since the challenge was inaugurated in 2009. Betts said Taree face a monumental task tomorrow. However, he promised the Taree boys would be trying hard. With an eye to the future, they'll be blooding a number of promising young players who will be making their bowls challenge debut. "We'll give it our best, but whether or not our best will be good enough...well, we'll see this weekend. We're very much the underdogs,'' he said. "I just hope we're not cannon fodder.'' FURTHER READING: 2014: Taree's big win 2019: Trophy located in time for bowls challenge Craig Martin's reality check He added the bus to Wingham will leave Club West at 8.15 sharp tomorrow. The Tigers are expected to be at full strength and are keen for a strong showing on their home greens. Wingham motivational manager, Wayne Goward said the Tigers were primed for a big effort. He added that Taree's hierarchy always came up with a litany of excuses as to why they can't win away from home. "The last time we played them they whinged that all their players were involved in a zone event at Forster or somewhere,'' he pointed out. Goward promised the Tigers would be ready for whatever, or whoever, Taree throws at this on Saturday. "There's nothing better than beating Taree. Especially at Wingham,'' he smiled. At very least the winning team will be able to get their hands on the trophy. It's to be hoped it doesn't go missing again after tomorrow's hostilities are complete.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/cf6fc9f4-6e24-40e1-8f20-4318773f5f58.jpg/r0_9_1101_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg