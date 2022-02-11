news, local-news,

T'S time for a change, Manning Valley Race Club executive officer, Helen Sinclair explained. Helen will be standing down from the position on March 31, so ending an association that started in 2018. She never intended for her tenure to be lengthy. "I've been involved with racing for the past 25 years,'' Helen said this week. "Now it's time to do something different.'' Helen came into the job with a lengthy CV in country racing that started when she was chief executive of the Scone club. She's enjoyed her time here. "The highlight has been working with this team,'' she said. "They have a unique skill set and they've been among the best I've been associated with.'' Helen oversaw the move to shift the Taree Cup Carnival from August to November, with the first November cup run last year. This followed lengthy negotiations with Racing NSW. Helen is confident in the long-term success of new date. "We've only had the one carnival in November, I think it will take three or four years before we can say it has been an overall success,'' she said. "However, we are giving patrons the opportunity to go to the cup in what will hopefully be better weather conditions.'' Helen also pointed to the fact that a number of projects have been carried out or started at the Bushland Drive complex since 2018, including a complete refurbishment of the Winning Post Function Centre and installing new tie-up race day stalls. The club is currently looking at the stable master plan to increase the number of stables at the track in a bid to attract more trainers to Taree. This, Helen maintains, is vital to the club's future. Helen says Manning Valley Race Club and country racing generally is enjoying rude health. An increase in prizemoney makes it more attractive for city and provincial trainers to start gallopers here. "Trainers have to find races suitable for the horses in their stable - that's their bread and butter. Owners want their horses winning races,'' Helen explained. "The prizemoney on offer at country meetings makes it worth their while to travel. This makes for better fields at country meetings.'' RELATED: Race club appoints new executive officer Helen agreed that this causes a domino effect as it makes it more difficult for local stables to get among the winners. However, she said they have to look at meetings where the standard of the fields isn't as strong. Helen has been living at Harrington - a place she first visited more than 50 years ago. She'll stay there until she makes a firm decision on what the next chapter of her life will entail. The club is now advertising for the chief executive's position.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/a2064e18-72c8-414a-b53f-756f48fc0e36.JPG/r66_233_2914_1842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg