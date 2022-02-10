news, local-news,

It's great news for local road users as Wallanbah Road, west of Nabiac, reopens following a major landslide caused by the March 2021 flooding. The road has reopened about two weeks ahead of schedule, and is now open to all road users. MidCoast Council contractors stabilised the slope and water-damaged road near the Tipperary Road intersection. A detour has been in place via Waterloo and Bunyah roads since the start of January 2022, as contractors installed soil nails and constructed a reinforced concrete wall to support the road. "The March 2021 floods had a devastating impact across the MidCoast, so it is uplifting to see projects like this finished," said MidCoast Council's director of infrastructure and engineering services, Mr Rob Scott. "We are working on repairing other damaged roads, with major work soon to start on Scone Road from Copeland to Barrington Tops National Park. "It's great to get a job finished and the road reopened. We'd like to thank road users for their patience as we completed these essential works to make Wallanbah safe again."

