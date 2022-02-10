newsletters, editors-pick-list,

TWO mates wanting performance points for their gallopers aimed at the $150,000 Mid North Coast Country Championships heat at home on February 20 could see them fight out the finish of the Tabcorp Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1250m at Taree on Friday, The race at Manning Valley Race Club's meeting on Friday will be the last opportunity for Being Naughty, trained by Bob Milligan and Imatruestar, trained by Grant Jobson, to consolidate their positions in the heat, first and second then qualifying for the $500,000 final of the Newhaven Park Country Championships over 1400m at Royal Randwick on April 2. Jobson worked for Milligan before buying his first racehorse, the Star Turn gelding Imatruestar and has been mates with Milligan's son, Glen, also a trainer and part owner in many of his father's gallopers. Glen said of four-year-old gelding Being Naughty, to be ridden by Grant Buckley: "Needs to win on Friday or run a place to be assured of a start in the championship heat." Imatruestar has won at Grafton and last start at Taree and has placed four times in only eight starts. Glen said wins at Port Macquarie and Tamworth may not be enough for Being Naughty's rating but the stable expects a big run after its third over 1100m at Port Macquarie last start. "The horse got home good last start and will be better suited by the extra distance although still being on the fresh side," Milligan has won two heats in the championships--Another Valley in 2016,first year of the event and last year with "find of the season" mare Charmmebaby. His son also signalled his hope of being in the heat with last start Port winner Swamp Nation and close second on that occasion Vicky's One in the same race a week ago. RELATED: Imatruestar overcomes horror start to score impressive win Meanwhile, Jobson has indicated that his gelding has improved since its last win and will be ridden by Port jockey Ben Looker. "He is learning to be a racehorse. "He is prancing around as though he is king. "I think he has untapped talent but he needs to jump well," he said. Wyong trainer John Cooper has German import five-year-old gelding Apex in such good form that he may ruin the local party. "He has a fair bit of ability and his last start win at Gosford (over 1200m on January 27) showed he had improved on his previous start when second at Wyong," Cooper said. He has booked top Newcastle jockey Andrew Gibbons to ride Apex which has been kept fresh. Four-year-old gelding Tupou, trained by Paul Perry, won its last start over 1150m on the Beaumont track at Newcastle and will appreciate the 3kg claim of apprentice jockey Benjamin Osmond. DOUG RYAN'S SELECTIONS: RACE 1: PRESSITA 1, STARIKS 2, STAR SHILLING 3. RACE 2: TYCOON CHARGER 1, CLASSIC DEEL 2, BRAIDS 3. RACE 3: YES YOU THINK 1, GOLDEN CHANCES 2, NICCYAS 3. RACE 4: ROSHAN 1, LINCOLN PARK 2, CONDOVER HALL 3. RACE 5: IMATRUESTAR 1, BEING NAUGHTY 2, APEX 3. RACE 6: MONTE DI ROSE 1, TESTA'S FLOWER 2, DON'T DOUBT KATIE 3. RACE 7: REGGIE'S BOY 1, HIGHBURY 2, BAY OF KOTOR 3. RACE 8: MILENNIUM JEWEL 1,TORNADO LIGHT 2, JUTLAND 3.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/b2337090-5589-4173-b17e-5c3169263435.JPG/r4_98_1861_1147_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg