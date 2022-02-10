community,

Taree Universities Campus (TUC) is set to become more accessible after $112,593 has been granted from the Stronger Country Communities Fund, round four. The funding will go towards improving access, privacy and security for local regional students. "We are delighted to receive this funding as TUC continues to help students go further closer to home," said Taree Universities Campus chief executive officer, Donna Ballard. "Accessibility, privacy and security are of utmost importance for the growing number of students accessing the campus and this grant will fund essential modifications identified by the students themselves. "These include lockers for personal items and a soundproof suite for zoom sessions or for those with young children." Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead said the upgrades will ensure people of all abilities will be able to access all parts of the campus, with ramps other improvements due to take place. "Taree Universities Campus recently celebrated its one year anniversary, having already made a significant difference to students in the Myall Lakes and beyond," Mr Bromhead said. Old Bar Tennis club, Old Bar Cricket club and Bulahdelah Soccer Club are among other local organisations who have received more than $3 million dollars from the Stronger Country Communities Fund going to sporting and community groups in the Myall Lakes. Read more: Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole announced that 435 projects across every single one of the state's 93 regional Local Government Areas (LGAs) would receive funding. "The Stronger Country Communities Fund delivers guaranteed investment in every single regional LGA in NSW, and has seen $500 million invested across more than 1900 local projects since 2017," Mr Toole said. The Stronger Country Communities Fund is part of the $2 billion Regional Growth Fund, which alongside the $4.2 billion Snowy Hydro Legacy Fund is delivering infrastructure and programs that generate opportunities, investment and jobs. For more information, go to: www.nsw.gov.au/SCCF. Read more:

