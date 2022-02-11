taree, hair salon, midcoast business awards

Setting up a business during a pandemic is no easy feat, but when you throw in a natural disaster for many it would prove a breaking point. For Rebecca Pope the drive to set up her own business was not going to be drowned out by the floods in May 2021. In July 2021, she reopened the doors to Bec's Beautiful People Hair and Beauty Salon at its new frontage in River Arcade on Victoria Street, and has now gone strength to strength in being nominated in this year's MidCoast Business Awards. "Being nominated was a big shock; it was not expected at all," she said. "It means so much to my and my family that some beautiful people thought of me. "I am honoured and blessed that we live in a wonderful, caring community." Rebecca has spent years honing her craft in hair dressing, specialising in all aspects of colouring, cutting and hair extensions. She takes great pride in being able to transform the hair of her clients, and making them feel beautiful in the process. The sole operator plans to continue educating herself and keeping on top of her skills to ensure she meets the needs of her clients, in giving them the best experience. She said her first years in business would not have been possible without the love and support of her family. "I want to acknowledge my husband - Reece - for pushing me out of my comfort zone and being the best father and husband to my kids, Harley and Gabrielle," Ms Pope said. "To my parents, Liz and Paul, and Marlene at Manning Hair and Beauty for letting rent her training room before the floods to get me started on my business venture. "And most of all, thank you to my beautiful people for supporting me; if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be {doing what I love}."

