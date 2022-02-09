newsletters, editors-pick-list,

There have been more than 650 flood rescues in the latest NSW storm season, here's the latest. A couple ended up dangerously stuck at Rocky Crossing, on the Barrington River, near Gloucester on Monday. Their ute was wedged sideways on the flooded crossing as water relentlessly crashed into them. NSW State Emergency Service flood technicians and SES crews used a Rural Fire Service tanker to reach the couple and performed a delicate rescue operation, successfully pulling them to safety. With some areas of NSW still in flood, the incident highlights the dangers of driving through water, NSW SES Gloucester Unit Commander, Robert McNeice explained. "NSW SES crews have performed over 660 flood rescues since the Storm Season commenced on October 1, 2021. "It does not matter how well you think you know the roads, or how big your car is, driving through floodwater is dangerous. "You don't know what condition the road underneath the water is in and can't see hidden obstacles and debris under the surface. "Your vehicle could stall and then our volunteers have to come along and put themselves in harm's way to safely get you out of it," Mr McNeice said.

