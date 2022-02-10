newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It is any HSC drama student's dream to make the cut for the OnStage concert, which hosts the state's seven best performances from students across all schools in NSW each year. But for St Clare's High School student Morgan Gao, this dream became a reality after he was selected for one of only four monologues to perform on the big stage, the other three being group performances. Morgan, who graduated in 2021 equally topping the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle in drama, said he is very excited to start the rehearsals in Sydney from Thursday, February 10 for a Monday kick-off. Read more: St Clare's High School's top HSC results Morgan will present his HSC drama piece, Our World is far too Noisy, at the Seymour Centre in Sydney seven times over five days next week (February 14-18). "I am buzzing. I am that excited," Morgan said. "I have been meeting up with Mr Howard to rehearse, which has been so awesome." The piece is a 'moving' and 'powerful' comment on the invasion of culture, according to his drama teacher Callam Howard, focusing on a photographer who seeks to expose an Amazon tribe to the world. Morgan integrates prerecorded sound effects into his narrative, meticulously timing every movement to each audio cue. Morgan said Mr Howard, other drama students from the school, and his family will be coming to watch some of the shows over the five days, which he says he is very grateful for. Read more: St Clare's High School drama teacher Callam Howard reflects on some of his fondest memories for World Teachers' Day "The next couple of days before the show kicks-off will just be rehearsing and getting photos taken. It is going to be pretty cool. "I was never expecting to be picked for OnStage. I guess you could say it was a huge shock but I am so excited." OnStage is presented by the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) and the NSW Department of Education. "Congratulations to Morgan and his teachers not only for completing the HSC in a year like no other, but for producing work of such high quality," said Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead.

