To be named a finalist in the MidCoast Business Awards People's Choice category has been a pleasant buzz for the Waste King team. The family owned and operated waste management company, which has a high commitment to recycling, offers waste removal services to the community for residential and commercial needs. For owners Michael Roberson and Lauren Shiel, a local business award win would be a cause for celebration after a tough couple of years. "To win a local business award would mean a lot to our small family," Lauren said. "It would show that our hard work is being reflected out in the community. "Every business has been in a similar boat in the last 18 months and it's been a struggle for everyone in different ways. So it would mean a lot to take it away with the People's Choice award and our kids would be extremely happy." Waste King has been operating on the Mid North Coast since late 2019, offering skip bin hire, commercial front lift hire and site cleans. It currently has eight staff members, including Lauren and Holly in the office; drivers Paul, Steven and Michael; and yard hands Gary, Tim and Ashley, who make sure the yard runs smoothly and process recycling. "At Waste King we are hoping to continue to grow and be the best we can for our customers. We are wanting to expand in different paths of waste management in our area," Lauren said. Everything the company sets out to achieve is based on strong family and community values. For a second year, in December 2021 Waste King donated brand new toys, individually gift wrapped, to the children's ward of Manning Base Hospital. Each gift was complete with a small card inside. Lauren said their success was driven by their kids, Riley, Taylah and Brodie, to show that hard work and dedication to business pays off and that great customer service in a small community goes a long way. "We would like to thank each and every one of our customers for their support, our local builders, suppliers, and account customers," Lauren said. Lauren also thanked Michael's parents (Sandra and Gary Roberson) for their support with the business and their young family. To find out more about Waste King, visit the website at wasteking.com.au or visit their Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sjYjKUUzspCd6ASAxbhM4U/2d434a54-baa1-40d1-9221-8d0b153113ee.jpg/r609_747_4032_2681_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Waste King is committed to community

To find out more about Waste King, visit the website at wasteking.com.au or visit their Facebook page.