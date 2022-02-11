VOLUNTEERS form the backbone of Wingham Museum, named one of the state's top regional museums. Members of the Manning Valley Historical Society, which runs the museum, are hoping to add to that accolade with a win at the MidCoast Business awards. The society is one of 22 finalists nominated in the People's Choice award category. President Mave Richardson says the society was formed in June 1964, to "promote the history of the district and recognise the people who contributed to the growth and prosperity of the Manning Valley". Wingham Museum, housed in the old Moxey Store, was opened by Nancy Bird Walton in November 1968. The building was classified by the National Trust in 1988. Family portraits, farming and domestic items can all be found in the museum's collection, which also includes a rock and mineral collection, textiles and costumes as well as exhibits showcasing the military, maritime, commercial, rural, sporting, entertainment, indigenous and natural histories of the Manning Valley. Within the museum is the original 19th century police cell which housed the bushranger Jimmy Governor (immortalised in the movie The Chant of Jimmy Blacksmith) following his capture by local farmers at nearby Bobin in 1900 and subsequent transportation to Sydney for trial and execution. The archive section houses a large range of photographs, maps, original documents and many family histories. Enquiries about family and local history are handled by archivists. Visitors can also buy books and journals at the museum. "The society's volunteers have always been the backbone of the society," Ms Richardson said. "Nothing would have been achieved without their dedication and hard work. They are the reason for the society's success." Winning the People's Choice award would give recognition to volunteers, both past and present, Ms Richardson said. The People's Choice Award would recognise the importance of the society, both as a repository of local history as well as an important educational and tourist destination.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/532de886-f0bd-4de2-b6fa-b9bca6abfef0.JPG/r344_246_2721_1589_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Manning Valley Historical Society up for People's Choice Award

SERVING THE COMMUNITY: Winning the People's Choice award would give recognition to past and present volunteers, according to Manning Valley Historical Society president Mave Richardson. VOLUNTEERS form the backbone of Wingham Museum, named one of the state's top regional museums.

Members of the Manning Valley Historical Society, which runs the museum, are hoping to add to that accolade with a win at the MidCoast Business awards.

The society is one of 22 finalists nominated in the People's Choice award category.

President Mave Richardson says the society was formed in June 1964, to "promote the history of the district and recognise the people who contributed to the growth and prosperity of the Manning Valley".

Wingham Museum, housed in the old Moxey Store, was opened by Nancy Bird Walton in November 1968. The building was classified by the National Trust in 1988. Family portraits, farming and domestic items can all be found in the museum's collection, which also includes a rock and mineral collection, textiles and costumes as well as exhibits showcasing the military, maritime, commercial, rural, sporting, entertainment, indigenous and natural histories of the Manning Valley. Within the museum is the original 19th century police cell which housed the bushranger Jimmy Governor (immortalised in the movie The Chant of Jimmy Blacksmith) following his capture by local farmers at nearby Bobin in 1900 and subsequent transportation to Sydney for trial and execution. Many of the volunteers have participated in workshops to update their knowledge in the maintenance and preservation of the collections President Mave Richardson The archive section houses a large range of photographs, maps, original documents and many family histories. Enquiries about family and local history are handled by archivists. Visitors can also buy books and journals at the museum. "The society's volunteers have always been the backbone of the society," Ms Richardson said.

"Nothing would have been achieved without their dedication and hard work. They are the reason for the society's success."

Winning the People's Choice award would give recognition to volunteers, both past and present, Ms Richardson said. The People's Choice Award would recognise the importance of the society, both as a repository of local history as well as an important educational and tourist destination. SHARE