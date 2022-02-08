sport, local-sport,

NORTH Coast representative rugby league squads expect to have their first training session this weekend in Macksville in preparation for the opening round clash against Illawarra-South Coast at Shellharbour on Sunday February 27. This will be for the men's and women's teams. Two highly experienced coaches have been appointed, with Robert 'Rip' Taylor coaching the men and Scott Meini the women. Meini coached the women last year. Taylor, who has coached extensively throughout NSW in the past 40 years, will have charge of Coffs Harbour in the Group Two premiership this season.. North Coast official Dan Tempest said there has been 'considerable interest' from players in Groups Two and Three for representative football this year. He said North Coast will be guaranteed two matches, against Illawarra-South Coast and then Central Coast. The Central Coast game will be at Wauchope on Saturday, March 5. "If we won both matches then obviously we will be in good stead to make the final,'' he added. North Coast men and women played Illawarra-South Coast in Taree last year, with the women scoring a strong win while the men were well beaten. Tempest added there can be problems with the representative games clashing with club trials and he admits that officials can't force players to make themselves available for North Coast. A Country team will be announced at the conclusion of the men's championship to meet a team selected from the Ron Massey Cup later this year. Meanwhile the North Coast Bulldogs Laurie Daley Cup (under 18s) and Andrew Johns Cup (under 16s) will play the second round of the regional championship tomorrow against Northern Rivers Titans at Murwillumbah. The Bulldogs defeated Northern Tigers 32-28 in the opening Daley Cup round last weekend in Wauchope while the Bulldogs lost to Northern Tigers 24-18 in the Johns Cup.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/68d9946b-7d08-41f7-abd8-71e4d2c0d8ad.jpg/r2_52_1014_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg