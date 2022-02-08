news, local-news,

Manning Great Lakes Police are reminding the community about the dangers of entering floodwaters after a vehicle was swept off Rocky Crossing in Barrington. Around 11am on Monday February 7 an attempt was made to drive a vehicle across on the Barrington River at Rocky Crossing on Barrington West Road. Rocky Crossing is a 65 metre long water causeway that crosses the Barrington River and is known to be a dangerous crossing with fast flowing water after rain. Recent rain in the Gloucester area has seen the water height at the crossing increase to 550mm - well above the normal water height of 200-300mm. According to police, during the attempted crossing the vehicle was swept off causeway and became lodged on rocks at the side of the crossing. Emergency services (NSW SES, RFS and NSW Police) attended the scene where a male driver aged 73 and a female passenger aged 72 were rescued from the vehicle. Neither required any medical attention. This incident is a timely reminder of the dangers of entering floodwaters.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/c3b3b275-c923-4d16-8086-9096fcb534b6.jpg/r0_18_1807_1039_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg