Old Bar Beach Festival back in 2022 Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie has recently announce federal support for the return a number of Manning Valley community events, including the Old Bar Beach Festival. He met with organiser, Mark Searles, and learned that the federal funding will be used by the festival committee to deliver equipment and help train up the welcoming committee. The Old Bar and wider community look forward to the return of this major event for our area. Pickleball starts in Old Bar To expand sporting and exercise opportunities for Old Bar and surrounds, pickleball has commenced on Monday mornings at the netball courts at Old Bar. For those unaware of what this game is, it is described as a cross between badminton, tennis and table tennis. It is played on a badminton court with a paddle, similar to a table tennis paddle, a whiffle type ball (plastic, hollow with holes) and a net at almost the height of a tennis net. At this stage, Old Bar is offering this sport to adults but it is suitable for all ages from children to very elderly. It is easy on the body with underhand serves and a small court. It is easy to learn, played in singles or doubles, usually doubles. Get more information via www.pickleballlnsw.org or contact Anna on 0414 445-536 to make arrangements to start your new fun activity right here in Old Bar. Barwalla postponed Barwalla, the RSL Day Club for the Old Bar area, was to resume for 2022 last Monday but because of unfinished painting of the hall has been put back to next Monday, February 14. It supports older people in the community with social activities every Monday. They meet for quizzes, games and sometimes entertainment. Occasionally they are treated to a bus trip to a nearby town for lunch. Morning tea and lunch are provided and those wishing to, can be picked up from their homes by bus and delivered back home in the afternoon. Transport is walker and wheelchair friendly. They meet at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall. Although Barwalla is sponsored by DVA and the Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch, participation is open to all and there is no requirement to be a veteran or the partner of a veteran. So why not join in and have some fun. Contact 0481 344-661 for more information. Valley Shoppers trip coming up Care'N'go have their next Valley Shoppers trip on Thursday, February 17 to Stockland, Forster. Clients must be registered with My Aged Care to be eligible. Contact Care'N'go on 6554-5447 to book your seat.

