TAREE trainer Kerry Schmitzer hopes to make it a family affair when Tiny Sparkle lines up in the Keith Schmitzer Memorial Final, the feature event on today's Taree Greyhound program at BBet Park. Tiny Sparkle won a qualifying heat at Taree on February 2, clocking 18.27 for the 314 metres after starting at $2.80. Today's final is raced in memory of Keith Schmitzer, who trained dogs in Taree for more than 50 years. He was Kerry's uncle. It is one of the feature events on the Taree calendar. The race, to start at 2.17pm, will carry $4200 in prizemoney and will be the highlight of a 12 event card, starting at 12.22. Meanwhile, club president Des McGeachie has confirmed Taree will run a three meeting Easter Carnival on April 13, 16 and 20.

