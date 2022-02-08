sport, local-sport,

MID Coast Football warmed up for the Women's Premier League season with a 2-0 loss to Emerging Jets in a trial game played at Bulahdelah. The performance pleased coach Mick Grass. "It was a really good effort as it was our first real hitout of the season,'' Grass said. "We played patches of good football, particularly in defence.'' Mid Coast played fellow WPL club Adamstown at Taree last week but had more than half the first grade squad out due to COVID or COVID-related issues. Youngster Jorja Holborrow continued her strong early season form at the back while Grass said Jess James, in her comeback game was 'unstoppable' out wide while Evie Bobilak turned in a busy performance. A few players sustained what Grass described as 'niggling' ankle injuries on what was a heavy field. However, of more concern is a knee injury sustained at training by striker Jess Watts. She was sidelined for much of last year with an ankle problem that eventually required surgery. "It didn't look good, but we'll wait for the result of scans,'' Grass added. Mid Coast will play an in-house trial against the boy's NPL sides this Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/2bd277a1-3de7-4e58-b166-4b07cd81932d.jpg/r0_26_1014_599_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg