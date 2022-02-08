newsletters, editors-pick-list,

First Steps Count Child and Community Centre in Taree is set to become a cooler environment after $219,535 has been granted from the Stronger Country Communities Fund, round four. The funding is for air conditioning within the facility which is currently being built. Read more: Plans for Taree child and family centre "We are delighted to receive this funding as the centre starts to take shape. Concrete has already been poured and frames are up," said First Steps Count interim president, Rosemary Sinclair AO. "Having the funding for air conditioning will ensure First Steps Count is a comfortable space to welcome parents when they need us most." Read more: First Steps Count Child and Community Centre in Taree soon to commence construction Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead said the air conditioning will ensure the space lives up to its full potential once complete, and will achieve its goal of providing access to early childhood services and support groups. This funding for First Steps Count is in addition to $2.5 million from the NSW government towards the establishment of the centre. Old Bar tennis club, Old Bar cricket club and Bulahdelah club are among other local clubs who have received more than $3 million dollars from the Stronger Country Communities Fund going to sporting and community groups in the Myall Lakes. Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole announced that 435 projects across the State's 93 regional Local Government Areas (LGAs) would receive funding. Read more: Old Bar Tennis Club has received funding for LED light upgrades The Stronger Country Communities Fund is part of the $2 billion Regional Growth Fund, which alongside the $4.2 billion Snowy Hydro Legacy Fund is delivering infrastructure and programs that generate opportunities, investment and jobs. For more information, go to: www.nsw.gov.au/SCCF. Read more: Old Bar Cricket to install new lane cricket nets at the Chris Dempsey Oval from funding

