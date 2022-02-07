news, local-news,

Wingham High School's classrooms are set to have reverse-cycle air conditioners installed as part of the NSW government's Cooler Classrooms program. It has been a long road for Wingham High School to be included in the program. The program was first announced in 2018, and Wingham High principal Paul Ivers said the school's initial application was submitted around the end of 2019. "It's fantastic!" Mr Iver's said on receiving the news. "I think we'd all agree that learning in a temperate environment, as opposed to in sweltering heat, has got to be beneficial." However, it is not going to happen quickly. "Basically they more or less said 'stay patient'." Also in the news: Wingham's Cedar Party Creek Bridge to be replaced starting October Before installation can take place, the school's electrical system will have to be examined. Mr Ivers said that he's pretty confident that the school's electrical distribution boards will have be updated before anything can happen. "I'll be trying to push for before next summer, but we'll see how those cogs turn," he said. "Wingham High School will look forward to these installations in the near future. This is in addition to five schools in the Myall Lakes having previously benefitted from this program including Chatham High School, Forster Public School, Pacific Palms Public School, Taree Public School and Tinonee Public School," Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead said. The systems installed as part of the Cooler Classrooms program incorporate 'smart systems' technology that offer heating, cooling, and the provision of outside fresh air. The units will automatically shut-down after hours and will be powered by solar technology and battery storage to off-set energy usage.

