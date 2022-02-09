news, local-news,

On Thursday, February 17at 7.30pm, you can immerse yourself in one of the most unique productions touring the world: Celtic Illusion Reimagined, the Irish dance and grand illusion sensation that has taken Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Canada and the USA by storm and will celebrate its 10 year anniversary with a nationwide tour of Australia. Even fans who have seen their previous shows won't dare miss the Reimagined tour that is set to raise the bar once again. This exhilarating production has broken barriers by fusing unparalleled art forms and is more spectacular than ever before. Get ready for a breathtaking array of experiences, fusing Irish dance, magic and influential flavours of Fosse and Michael Jackson, with a Broadway style. Celtic Illusion is a show like no other. The Reimagined tour features new spellbinding illusions and choreography, alongside a musical score that will either make you cry or send shivers down your spine. Starring the multi-talented former lead dancer of Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance and star illusionist Anthony Street, with Georgia May, a marvel in both dance and Illusion. These impeccable performers lead a cast of champion dancers recruited from renowned productions across the world, such as Lord of the Dance and Riverdance, into a theatrical masterpiece that will have you mesmerised from the moment the curtain is raised. Celtic Illusion Reimagined will surpass your expectations and leave you wanting more. Book at theMEC.com.au or phone 6592 5466. Last week we bade farewell to John Shackleton, our theatre maintenance technician for the past six years. John has been an invaluable team member who quickly won us all over with his integrity, calmness and diligence. No job was too challenging, and the range and sheer number of projects he completed over the years was remarkable. He was ingenious in his problem solving, and characteristically modest about the wealth of technical knowledge that he freely shared. Perhaps most importantly, he is one of the kindest and most amiable people you could hope to meet, and it has been an absolute privilege to work beside him. John leaves us to enjoy a delayed and very well deserved retirement, and we wish him well for his future adventures with his wife Helen. One thing's for sure: he's a jolly hard act to follow.

