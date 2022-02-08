Author Susan Duncan guest speaker at International Women's Day

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

To celebrate International Women's Day on Tuesday, March 8, Taree Quota have invited author Susan Duncan to be the guest speaker at a special dinner at Wingham Memorial Services Club. Susan is the author of Salvation Creek and The House at Salvation Creek. The third book in her memoir, The House on the Hill, chronicles the building of her and her husband's house at Wherrol Flat. She has also published two novels. Quota invites the community to join their celebration of what it is to be empowered and empowering women from 6pm. Related: Susan Duncan's new view of life "Our plan is that dinner will be a great opportunity for girls to frock up and have a great time. We'd love to see whole tables being booked by groups of friends (blokes included) who haven't had the chance to socialise a lot over the last two years!" Fiona Campbell of Taree Quota said. This year the theme of International Women's' Day is #BreakTheBias. "Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated." (internationalwomensday.com) Tickets are $45 for a two-course dinner and are available from the Wingham Services Club (where your Dine NSW vouchers can be used in part payment), or from Ashlea Road Boutique, Wingham as well as Margo's Boutique and Margaret's Underfashions in Taree. Tickets on sale until March 1. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/728fc574-67a5-49de-9e0c-78c70b52eed9.jpg/r11_239_4661_2866_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg