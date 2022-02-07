sport, local-sport,

THE win of Taree mare Valley's Sister in the $45,000 Walcha Cup last Friday brings back memories of the first running of the Country Championships at Taree in 2016, the stage being set for the $150,000 heat of the Newhaven Park MNCRA heat again at the same venue on February 20. A half-sister in Another Valley, being out of Another, to six-year-old Valley's Sister, won the then $100,000 heat and then was fourth in the $500,000 final at Royal Randwick. The Bob MIlligan trained Valley's Sister ($9), ridden by Ashley Morgan, scored by a head from Flying Mojo ($10), trained at Port Macquarie by Neil Godbolt, to give the Taree mentor what is thought to be his first in the long-standing cup. The win was Valley's Sister's fifth, along with six placings, in 36 starts and took her prizemoney to $111,375. Milligan's son, Glen, said Morgan took short cuts from an outside barrier and his positive riding was "great". "She was doing her best work at the finish,'' Milligan said. "She is a genuine miler but it is hard to find suitable races for her. "Normally she sweats up before her races but the cold weather at Walcha was ideal after she travelled so well up from home. RELATED: Charmmebaby named horse of the year "Ashley said she fought back late...she only cost us $3000 or $4000. "She is only slight, can't carry weight and needs her runs spaced," he said. Over the years Walcha's two day carnival has been a main attraction for Mid North Coast gallopers but this year only 11 of the 87 runners on Friday were from the coastal association. The cup not only provided the first two for the MNCRA but fourth was taken out by another Port galloper, Patriot ($26), trained by John Sprague. Godbolt had two seconds, the other being Pressita in the main maiden race, total earnings for the trip being a tick over $15,000. Meanwhile, Milligan's star five-year-old mare Charmmebaby has earned a spell after taking her prizemoney to $434,000 after costing $14,000, all earned in about a year. She will probably return for the Scone Cup carnival and maybe another trip to Brisbane for races during its winter carnival.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/f05c8177-70a5-4642-9cfb-9ec2f22b81f2.jpg/r504_53_773_205_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg