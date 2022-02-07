news, local-news,

A gallery of photos Times photographer, Scott Calvin captured at the East Coast Tribal Rugby League competition played at the Jack Neal Oval on Saturday, February 5. The Chatham High dancers performed in-between games for the crowd. Read more: Two wins at home for Biripi-South Taree | Photos Biripi-South Taree are now equal leaders in the competition after the round. The home won both their games, defeating Gumbaynggir Wall Street Warriors convincingly in the first match of the day and Broncos in the second encounter. Biripi women showed promise but were beaten by an experienced Kempsey side in their match. There'll be a break in the competition this week before the next round is played at Nambucca on Saturday, February 19. Read more: Chatham High Dancers named Community Group of the Year

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/6af8e71d-603d-4fef-aab4-d4d7f8015563.JPG/r5_138_2589_1598_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg