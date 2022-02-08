sport, local-sport,

THE East Coast Tribal Rugby League Challenge takes a break this week. Rounds have so far been played at Smithtown and Taree's Jack Neal Oval. Matches will resume on Saturday, February 19 at Nambucca Heads. South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell from Taree was among the crowd on Saturday. Organisers were happy with the response to Saturday's matches at Taree. Teams from the Biripi, Dunghutti and Gumbaynggirr nations are represented in the competition. Twelve rounds will be played before the start of the semi-finals. Tribal league spokesman Paul Davis said the venues for the semi-finals have yet to be determined. He's confident the competition will become an annual event, given the enthusiasm of teams so far this season.

