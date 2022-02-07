newsletters, editors-pick-list,

BIRIPI-South Taree are now equal leaders in the East Coast Tribal Rugby League competition following the round played at the Jack Neal Oval. The home won both their games, defeating Gumbaynggir Wall Street Warriors convincingly in the first match of the day and Broncos in the second encounter. "The boys played really well in both matches,'' Biripi coach Shane Glass said. Biripi has won won three of the four games in the competition, the only loss being to co-leaders Ngaku Warriors in the first match played at Smithtown the previous week. Glass said Shane Morcombe, Trae Clark and Jeremy Smith were outstanding. "But I was pleased with all our players,'' he added. "It was a good team effort.'' Clark, the Taree City captain-coach, started the day in style when scoring a smart individual try in the opening game against Wall Street Warriors. The visitors were down on numbers, but were still in the contest at halftime. However, Biripi clicked in the final two quarters to run out convincing winners. Despite rain leading into the weekend the field was in excellent order, Glass thanking Taree City Bulls for their cooperation to ensuring the day was a success. "A big shout out to our volunteers who worked hard all day,'' he added. This included South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell, who was spotted working in the canteen at one stage with his mum and dad. There'll be a break in the competition this week before the next round is played at Nambucca on Saturday, February 19. Biripi women showed promise but were beaten by an experienced Kempsey side in their match.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/2902193e-336b-4714-8c8b-2679ee9c780c.JPG/r0_79_1959_1186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg