from January 28 Three new exhibitions from Sydney on show until March 19. Women in Colour from Cooee Art comprises the work of several acclaimed First Nations female artists. Carol's Garden is a series of drawings and paintings by Jacqueline Balassa, inspired by her daily walk in Sydney's Middle Harbour bushland. With What Shall I Fix It? features artists from the Sydney Art Exchange - Anya Pesce, Corinne Brittain, Eleanor Er, Kerry MacAulay and Elke Wohlfahrt. This work explores the role of masks in seeking protection from climate-related catastrophes, like bushfire. Admission is free. MRAG is at 12 Macquarie Street, Taree. Open uesday to Saturday, 10am-49m. February 3 The Taree Parkinson's Support Group meets on the first Friday of the month at the Taree Presbyterian church hall, Albert St Taree, (across from the Catholic church) from 10am. All people with Parkinson's, their carers, friends and supporters are welcome. Morning tea included with guest speakers and informal discussion. February's speaker will be podiatrist, Aaron Stricklanad from Mid Coast Podiatry. For more information contact the Parkinson's nurse at Port Macquarie on 0428 088 756, or email Geoff Whale at gnrwhale@tpg.com.au or Annette Cleveland at clevos54@bigpond.net.au. 4-5 February Wingham Farmers Market at Wingham Baptist Church, cnr Murray Road and Richardson Street 8am-12pm Saturday February 4. The Artisan Farmer Friday Farm Gate at Nabiac, next to Pacific Highway. Black Head Bazaar at Wylie Breckenridge Park 8am-1pm Sunday, February 6. February 5 Free skateboarding workshop at Nabiac Skate Park on Nabiac Street from 9am-12pm. Hosted by MidCoast Council and Totem Collective. For beginner and intermediate skaters aged six and above. Registration is required - with bookings filling up quickly. To book, go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/skateworkshops. February 5 Meet at Endeavour Place (near Manning River Rowing Club), 8am-10am. parkrun is a five kilometre run, just you against the clock. Free to all, join in whatever your pace. February 6 Meet at Copeland Tops State Conservation area carpark. 10am-12pm. Bookings required, phone 1300 072 757. Monday, February 7 The Club Taree Golden Oldies are holding their first luncheon for the year on Monday, February 7, at Club Taree. Luncheon meetings are on the first Monday of every month. To attend you must be 50 years of age or older and be a financial member of Club Taree. As per Club Taree rules, you must have proof of being double vaccinated. Doors open at 10am for a 10.45am start. For more information contact Judy Woods on 6550 0064 or 0413 153 211, Denise Kalson on 6551 0238, or Virginia De Wright on 0448 569 127.

