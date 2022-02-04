community,

Old Bar is set to see a surge in tennis participation after $121,384 has been granted from the Stronger Country Communities Fund, round four. The funding is for an LED lighting upgrade which will allow players to use the courts in the evenings. "We offer many programs such as professional coaching, cardio tennis, female and junior tennis activities, regular social tennis events and our Annual Club Championship" Richard Ellison, Old Bar Tennis Club president said. "However, these are restricted to being mostly daytime activities as our lighting is so poor, which also restricts us in attracting Regional NSW competitive events. "This funding and the installation of the latest innovation in LED lights will be a game changer and the future-proof design will enable safe play at night, meeting and exceeding Australian standards and increasing accessibility, inclusion and participation." The LED lights are also more environmentally friendly than the current lights with a 20-year life span and a projected 55 per cent - 75 per cent reduction in energy costs and no globe replacement costs. Read more: Our places - Old Bar Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead said the upgrades will help attract regional events to Old Bar. "The current lights make the courts almost unplayable in the evenings. Once the new lights are installed many more people will be able to take advantage of the high-quality courts in Old Bar by playing after work and school," Mr Bromhead said. "These upgrades will help to attract regional events to Old Bar which will boost the local economy and community which has been hit by drought, bushfire, floods and now COVID." The funding for Old Bar Tennis Club is in addition to a funding boost for Old Bar cricket club. Read more: Old Bar Cricket to install new lane cricket nets at the Chris Dempsey Oval from funding "We know Old Bar is booming and with many families moving to the area sports clubs are seeing a boost in participation and need the facilities to support this growth now and into the future," Mr Bromhead said. Old Bar Tennis Club say the Stronger Country Communities Funding will allow them to continue to grow the club which currently has more than 150 members. The Stronger Country Communities Fund is part of the $2 billion Regional Growth Fund, which alongside the $4.2 billion Snowy Hydro Legacy Fund is delivering infrastructure and programs that generate opportunities, investment and jobs. For more information, go to: www.nsw.gov.au/SCCF. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes Follow us on Google News

