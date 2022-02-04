news, local-news,

THIS is perhaps misplaced, however, we're not particularly happy with Australia Post at the moment. However, before we venture into this week's rant, some history. This correspondent has a long history with Australia Post and its employees. We recall the days when the post office was located smack bang in the centre of Victoria Street, Taree. Some of the greats of Australian Post were employed there at the time - Flash Towers, Zac Murray, Clem Randall, Brian Bleakley, Peter Beetham and Glen Dawson to name just a few. We'd often call in to discuss pertinent postal matters and occasionally these conversations would continue at a nearby hostelry later that afternoon. Yes, they were heady days in the post office sphere of influence. It is fair to say that we only have fond memories of Australia Post. However, our relationship has been strained in recent weeks. For we keep getting these texts - and at all times of the day and night as well. "I'm sorry, we were unable to deliver your @ package,'' it reads. The most recent arrived at 2.16am on the Tuesday of this week. We didn't really need to have our sleep interrupted to be told that our @ package hadn't arrived, but that's just modern communication for you. But why hasn't our @ package not been delivered? Is Australian Post so decimated these days by government staff cuts and COVID that they can't even get around to making sure an @ package finds its way to the required destination? Surely there will be a Royal Commission into this fiasco. Now, to be honest, we have no idea what an @ package is and we really don't know why or if we ordered one . And there's no explanation as to why the aforementioned package hasn't been delivered. Perhaps those in charge of @ package delivery can't find Struggle Street. But there are further concerns. We received a message yesterday explaining that our _dzO_ order has been shipped. Can we expect a delay in the _dzO_ arriving? We must admit we're expecting the worst, going on the problems we've encountered with our @ package. Again, we're not sure where our _dzO_ is being shipped from. Or what a _dzO_ even is although it does sound important. Perhaps with a federal election on the horizon Australia Post will click into gear. Maybe our @ packages and _dzO_ will find their way to their rightful home and the late night messages will come to a halt. We can only hope. But one thing is for certain. We wouldn't have endured these problems when the post office was located in the middle of Victoria Street back in the day. Flash Towers would have made sure of that.

