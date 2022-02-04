sport, local-sport,

THE East Coast Tribal Rugby League round to be played at Taree's Jack Neal Oval on Saturday, February 5, is still going ahead as of noon today (Friday, February 4). Steady rain in the Taree area since Wednesday had placed the round in some doubt. "We're still on,'' Biripi-South Taree coach Shane Glass said. "The field will be marked today (Friday) and unless there's torrential rain from here on in, we will be right.'' The Biripi, Dunghutti and Gumbaynggirr nations are represented in the competition that kicked off in Smithtown last weekend. Twelve rounds will be played. Matches will start tomorrow at 10am and a full day's program is scheduled. Biripi-South Taree men had a win and a loss in the first round and are looking to consolidate with a strong performance this weekend. Women's and under 17 women's matches will also be played.

