TAREE women golfers will play round eight of the Summer Cup, sponsored by Margaret Haigh, tomorrow. The men will contest the Classic Design Jewellers monthly medal. The Medal of Medals round will be played on March 5, after 12 rounds of from the previous year have been held. On Saturday February 12 the the annual Tim Stack and Geoff Watman, Patrons Day. This will be a 4BBB. Meanwhile Graham Goodwin won the men's Summer Cup. A 10 marker, Goodwin finished the six round event with 208 points. Glen Thomas, off nine, was the runner up on 207 in a close finish. Then came Peter Simpson (4 handicap) 202, Nathan Stack (13) 200, Tony Wiseman (11) 199, David Sewell (16) 199, Trevor Brown (9) 197 points.

