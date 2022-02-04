sport, local-sport,

OUTSIDE fishing has been slow with not many fish being caught per outing. Snapper are on the bite from the northern grounds as well as bonito and mac tuna on the troll. Flathead can still be caught on the drift off the mouth of the Manning. Out wide the current is running at 4-5 knots and it is too difficult to fish for mahi mahi around the buoys. A few tailor have been caught on Crowdy beach while whiting are biting on the spit. Flathead are plentiful in the lower part of the estuary and are taking baits and lures. A few luderick have been landed as well as some good bream. There heaps of under-sized bream along the wall at present so it is best to fish up-river for bream. Some good mud crabs have been taken over the past couple of weeks but no blue swimmers have turned up. The MNC AFCA;s estuary championship will be held this weekend. Despite the rain forecast, expect some good catches to come in.

