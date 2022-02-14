news, local-news,

Work to repair landslips on Bulga Road in Elands should start in early May, according to MidCoast Council, as investigations are now complete. The landslips occurred in the 2021 March floods. After receiving inquiries from concerned Elands residents on the status of the upgrades, the Times asked MidCoast Council if government funding was available to seal Bulga Road up to Elands as part of the repairs. In response, MidCoast Council's director infrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott, said council "continues to apply for grants to make further improvements to Bulga Road, as the community has told us it is a priority for them." "We will keep our community informed if we are successful in receiving grant funding for Bulga Road." According to Mr Scott, council engineers have undertaken detailed investigations and are now reviewing design plans for repairs, to ensure the best outcome for the planned works. The next step will be going to tender to appoint a contractor to undertake the work, he explained. "This process does take several months and at this stage we are anticipating we will have contractors on site to start working on the repairs in early May. "We monitor the road routinely for safety and since the flood event we have also undertaken maintenance grading, pothole patching and drainage clearing works to further assist with access and protection of the road." Council said it is keeping the public informed of incremental progress on the main flood recovery projects underway via council's website on Flood damaged roads & bridges - MidCoast Council (nsw.gov.au).

