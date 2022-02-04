MidCoast Council awarded six figure grant for floodplain management

news, local-news,

MidCoast Council has been awarded a grant of $168,400 for local floodplain management. The grant, awarded under the 2021-22 Floodplain Management Program, will help council better understand and manage local flood risk and exposure in the local government area. An amount of $82,000 is going towards the Taree CBD levee feasibility study and heritage impact assessment, which will protect the area against a one per cent annual exceedance probability (AEP) flood event. The balance of $86,400 will fund the upgrade of Croakers Creek flood gate, which was constructed in the late 1920s and thus has well exceeded its planned design life. Once complete, the work will provide a flood mitigation measure to the area and will reduce the impacts of floods. Each year Councils can apply for grants through the NSW Government's Floodplain Management Program to fund important projects for local councils to assess and understand flood risk and help reduce flood impacts on their local communities. The grants help with flood risk management studies, as well as the implementation of works to reduce risks such as flood levees, flood gates, warning systems, house raising or purchase in high risk areas. The grant was obtained through the NSW government's Floodplain Management Program. See further information online at www.environment.nsw.gov.au/topics/water/floodplains/floodplain-management-grants.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/da1089ee-bad8-4e83-a8e5-ae8b3e490313.jpg/r64_0_1197_640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg