MidCoast Council contractors, Earthtec Pty Ltd, will commence the reconstruction and rehabilitation of 12 landslip sites along Scone Road, west of Gloucester, up to Barrington Tops Forest Road at the end of February, for 20 weeks. However, the work on Barrington Tops Forest Road, inside Barrington Tops National Park, is yet to begin as Forestry Corporation, who maintain the road, is still working toward securing a contractor. Forestry Corporation closed Barrington Tops Forest Road on March 23, 2021 after flood damage made the thoroughfare across the Barrington Tops unsafe, and it remains closed. Read more: Forestry Corporation questioned about the reopening of Barrington Top Forest Road Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said Forestry Corporation hope to commence tender selections in February, with works to begin in March. Mr Layzell said he has asked for a community engagement session to be held once a contractor is chosen. MidCoast Council has advised that during the construction period along Scone Road there will be minor traffic disruptions and some delays. Read more: Unstable section of road in Barrington Tops State Forest Scone Road is only open to local traffic, so these restrictions will only impact local traffic. The roads were seriously impacted as a result of the March 2021 floods event, and the key objective of the works is to restore the road to its pre-disaster state. The works include the reconstruction of road shoulders and batters on downside failures, and slope stabilisation of upslope failures. The Scone Road reconstruction and rehabilitation project will be funded by NSW State Government under the NSW Disaster Assistance Guidelines (DAG).

