Music lovers can now enjoy a drink or two at the upcoming Friday Night Live concerts held at Taree RiverStage, after MidCoast Council passed the motion to lift the alcohol free zone exclusively for the events. The temporary suspension of the ban was approved for the three upcoming concerts, which are located at Queen Elizabeth Park between Manning Street and Pulteney Street on February 11, February 25, and March 25, between 5pm and 10pm. Read more: Friday Night Live concert on Taree RiverStage Organisers of the event, the Rotary Club of Taree on Manning, requested the temporary suspension of the ban. Donna Ballard, president of Rotary Club of Taree on Manning and organiser of the Friday Night Live music series, said council's decision means the concerts can continue on the same "lovely pattern" that people are used to. "Everyone has been so respectful of the rules and the last three concerts have been the most lovely nights. "People can sit back and relax and enjoy the concert with a can of whatever their favourite drink is." The Eurogliders will kick off the first concert next Friday evening (February 11), supported by Cranky Duck and Glen Mead. Tex Perkins will be headlining on February 25 supported by Matt Walker, The Trapps and Jim Bird. And James Johnston, the Southern Hold, and Hudson Rose will perform on March 25. Read more: Wendy Matthews in concert on Taree RiverStage No alcohol will be sold at the events, however attendees can bring their own alcohol into the confined area. This is a no glass event. Cr Paul Sandilands, Cr Katheryn Smith, Cr Kathryn Bell, Cr Troy Fowler, and mayor Claire Pontin were in favour of the motion to temporarily lift the ban on alcohol "Given the reputation and the wonderful feedback that has been spread throughout the whole region about what a fantastic event series it has been, I am more than happy to support this for those three events," Cr Katheryn Smith said. Cr Peter Howard and Cr Dheera Smith were against the motion. "Australia does have an alcohol problem and this is a perfect opportunity for parents to model to their children, given it is a family natured event, that you can have a good time without consuming alcohol," Cr Howard said. Security will be in attendance to assist with managing compliance with public health orders and consumption of alcohol. Read more: Rotary Club of Taree on Manning secures bush fire recovery grant for free concert series at the Manning RiverStage Volunteers at the gates will also be checking that excessive alcohol is not being brought in. The suspension of the alcohol ban was not an approval to hold the series of 2022 events. The Rotary Club of Taree on Manning has lodged separate event applications with MidCoast Council for approval to hold the events and these event applications are currently under assessment. The Manning Great Lakes Police has also been consulted in relation to these events, the specific event location, and the lifting of the alcohol free zone. The Friday Night Live concerts are funded by a bushfire recovery grant. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

