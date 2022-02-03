MidCoast Business Awards gala dinner cancelled due to COVID
The MidCoast Business Awards committee say they are "incredibly disappointed" to advise they have taken the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Gala Dinner scheduled for Saturday, February 12 at Club Forster.
The purpose of the Gala Dinner was to bring businesses together from across the MidCoast region to celebrate after what has been a difficult and challenging two years.
However with the recent extension of COVID density restrictions in venues meaning only half the potential guests can attend the committee determined the event is unable to proceed as intended.
In addition there is some uncertainty about attendance with the current COVID situation and the possibility of last minute cancellations would have a huge impact on the atmosphere of the night with such limited numbers to start with, the committee said.
Refunds of any purchased tickets can be arranged through Club Forster.
While the Award Dinner is cancelled, the winners will still be announced on the night on the MidCoast Business Awards Facebook page and in the Manning River Times.
Awards will be given for the following categories:
People's Choice Award - sponsored by Vandaline Painting
People's Choice Local Chamber Region winners and major winner (Bulahdelah, Forster, Gloucester, Harrington, Old Bar, Taree, Tea Gardens & Wingham)
Best Start Up Award - sponsored by Regional Australia Bank
Best Start Up Local Chamber Region winners and major winner (Bulahdelah, Forster, Gloucester, Harrington, Old Bar, Taree, Tea Gardens and Wingham)
Hall of Fame / Outstanding Business Leader - sponsored by MidCoast Council
Community Service Award (business or individual) - sponsored by Midcoast Automotive
Business Excellence Awards (entry in 1 category only)
- Tourism and Hospitality
- Professional Services
- Health and Wellbeing
- Retail Services
- Trades and Construction
Business of the Year - Runner up / Business of the Year - Major Winner
Finalists in the Business Excellence and People's Choice categories are listed below.
2021 MidCoast Business Excellence Finalists
- Plunge Forster
- Lunar Bay Forster
- Tuncurry Auto Spares
- Coastal Cosmetic Injectables
- Lumpy's Nursery and Landscape Yard
- Bec's Beautiful People Hair And Beauty Salon
- Fuz Designs
- Granty's Fruit and Veg
- Allied Health Admin Services
- Blue Dust Collective
- Clinink Cosmetic Tattooing
- Jason Slade Photography
- Memory Lane Picture Framing and Graphics
- Return and Earn Booral
- Professionals Harrington
- Taree Universities Campus
- Creative Shell
- CPD for Me
- Karryn Bartlett Travel Managers
- Leveltec Engineering
- Gutter-Vac Lower Mid North Coast
- Taree Off Road
- Aussie Bike or Hike
- Cakes by Candi B
- Midcoast Hearing
- The Great Escape Lofts
- Nate's Pizzeria
- Sea Horse Diamond Beach
- Sunrise Home Care
- Tea Gardens BBQ Boats
- Waste King
2021 MidCoast People's Choice Finalists
A winner will be awarded to each local Chamber region with an overall winner awarded to the business that has received the highest number of entries for the MidCoast region.
Forster/TuncurryBulahdelah
- Lumpy's Nursery and Landscape Yard
- Happyman Chinese Restaurant
- Clinink Cosmetic and Paramedical Tattooing
- R and R Property
- Banks and Dade Chiro + Wellness
- Stroud Butchery
- Coastal Cosmetic Injectables
- Karryn Bartlett Travel Managers
Taree Wingham
- Bass N Blues Music
- Granty's Fruit and Veg
- Admire Skincare and Beauty
- Manning Valley Historical Society
- Waste King
- Garden Grub Café
Harrington Gloucester
- Hairworks at Harrington
- Uptown Country
- Harrington Bait and Tackle
- The Great Escape Lofts
- Nate's Pizzeria
- Baldyhall Rural Engineering
Tea Gardens
- Tea Gardens BBQ Boats
- Hawks Nest Newsagency