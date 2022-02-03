MidCoast Business Awards gala dinner cancelled due to COVID

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The MidCoast Business Awards committee say they are "incredibly disappointed" to advise they have taken the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Gala Dinner scheduled for Saturday, February 12 at Club Forster. The purpose of the Gala Dinner was to bring businesses together from across the MidCoast region to celebrate after what has been a difficult and challenging two years. However with the recent extension of COVID density restrictions in venues meaning only half the potential guests can attend the committee determined the event is unable to proceed as intended. In addition there is some uncertainty about attendance with the current COVID situation and the possibility of last minute cancellations would have a huge impact on the atmosphere of the night with such limited numbers to start with, the committee said. Refunds of any purchased tickets can be arranged through Club Forster. While the Award Dinner is cancelled, the winners will still be announced on the night on the MidCoast Business Awards Facebook page and in the Manning River Times. Awards will be given for the following categories: People's Choice Award - sponsored by Vandaline Painting People's Choice Local Chamber Region winners and major winner (Bulahdelah, Forster, Gloucester, Harrington, Old Bar, Taree, Tea Gardens & Wingham) Best Start Up Award - sponsored by Regional Australia Bank Best Start Up Local Chamber Region winners and major winner (Bulahdelah, Forster, Gloucester, Harrington, Old Bar, Taree, Tea Gardens and Wingham) Hall of Fame / Outstanding Business Leader - sponsored by MidCoast Council Community Service Award (business or individual) - sponsored by Midcoast Automotive Business Excellence Awards (entry in 1 category only) Business of the Year - Runner up / Business of the Year - Major Winner Finalists in the Business Excellence and People's Choice categories are listed below. A winner will be awarded to each local Chamber region with an overall winner awarded to the business that has received the highest number of entries for the MidCoast region. Forster/Tuncurry Bulahdelah Taree Wingham Harrington Gloucester Tea Gardens

