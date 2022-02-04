community,

The trial involving a combination of staffed and community access hours for Harrington Library has been successful and will be adopted as a permanent service. Members now have an additional 21 hours of access to the library and can use it seven days a week from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. Read more: Harrington Library community access model to be introduced Staff will be present until 1pm each week day and community can access outside those hours via a swipe card. Whilst COVID has been a complicating factor, the implementation of the model has resulted in at least twice the amount of library memberships, over 200 swipe tags have been issues, increased use of self-lending technology, and increased weekend uptake. Harrington Library was the first library in NSW to trial the pilot program for extended access. MidCoast councillor Dheera Smith moved the motion, and all councillors present at the meeting on February 2 were in favour of the motion. "This model has been shown as one of interest to places as far as Chicago," said Cr Dheera Smith. Read more: Strong start for community access library in Harrington The Harrington Library Reference Group, who were formed to maintain the consultation during the trial period, endorsed the idea to make the arrangements permanent. Community access hours will involve strict membership requirements, as well as heightened security. MidCoast Council is currently looking at how a seven day access model could be incorporated into the Tea Gardens library service.

