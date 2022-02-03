Man trapped after truck smash, rollover south of Forster

news, local-news,

Emergency crews were at the scene of a serious heavy vehicle crash and truck rollover south of Forster on Thursday morning. Police were called to the Pacific Highway, near Brushgrove Park Road at Nabiac, about 3.15am following reports a B-double had rolled, before being struck by a semi-trailer. The male driver of the semi-trailer remained trapped in the cabin of the vehicle at the time of publication, as emergency services worked to release him. The male driver of the B-double sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics. A third truck left the road while attempting to avoid the collision. The driver was uninjured. Officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District remain in the area and have established a crime scene. The Pacific Highway is closed northbound with road diversions likely to remain in place for several hours. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and check www.livetraffic.com for updates. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/2164aaf0-9697-4b40-bd8d-e091181e648a.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg