newsletters, editors-pick-list,

TAREE resident Les Eastaway is furious at what he claims is MidCoast Council's poor maintenance program for parks and other structures. What appears to be lantana now covers much of one side of the Brown's Creek (Crooked Creek) Bridge in Crescent Avenue, Taree. Mr Eastaway said this is now hindering pedestrians using the bridge while the bridge's sign is no longer visible. "No maintenance has been carried out there in 12 months,'' he claims. "And there are areas around Taree and Tuncurry that are even worse. "It gives a whole new meaning to council going green, I suppose.'' "I'm embarrassed when people from other regional areas visit here,'' Mr Eastaway added. "Comments I heard from visitors here for the Stan Austin (junior cricket) carnival last month left me so flat.'' Mr Eastaway has been critical of council's maintenance program in the past. He has spoken to council representatives on the issue and also penned letters to the Manning River Times. MidCoast Council said in response: "MidCoast Council has prioritised the maintenance of vegetation in Browns Creek Bridge area. "We acknowledge a member of the community made contact with us late last year regarding maintenance in the area, and we are programming to attend to it as soon as possible. "Maintaining vegetation and grassed areas is a constant challenge, particularly in the current climate. Turf growth rates are high and keeping up with parks and sports field mowing has proven difficult. "The impact of COVID on staffing levels has also impacted the maintenance of parks and fields in the Taree area.''

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/e6115c52-661d-4c85-a09c-5fd17641c3f5.jpeg/r0_273_450_527_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg