A Taree woman was one of four people charged after a vehicle was driven towards police during an arrest on the State's Mid North Coast yesterday (February 1). Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District have been investigating several property-related offences reported within the local area, including the alleged theft of a silver Audi A3 from a home at Kalinga Drive, Port Macquarie, between 5pm on Monday (January 31) and 7.30am on Tuesday (February 1). Following inquiries, officers sighted the stolen Audi at Pacific Drive, Port Macquarie, travelling towards Bobs Creek, south of Port Macqraieabout 9.10am on Tuesday (February 1). A short time later, officers attached to the Tactical Operation Unit (TOU) attended a property at Bobs Creek. Upon arrival, a 34-year-old man allegedly drove the stolen Audi at police. Following a brief struggle, officers arrested the driver and three passengers - two men, aged 29 and 40, and a 31-year-old woman. In a subsequent search of the occupants and the vehicle, police seized an electronic stun device, meat cleaver and other items, which will undergo further examination. All four were taken to Port Macquarie Police Station, where the 34-year-old man was charged with an outstanding arrest warrant and revocation of parole warrant, as well as 10 offences including; The Port Macquarie man was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court today (February 2). The two other men were taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital under police guard, before being taken to Port Macquarie Police Station and charged with carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner. The older man was also charged with two outstanding warrants. The Taree woman was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner. All three passengers were refused bail and are also due to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court today (February 2).

