community,

The Club Taree Golden Oldies are holding their first luncheon for the year on Monday, February 7, at Club Taree. Luncheon meetings are on the first Monday of every month, unless that Monday is a public holiday, in which case the meeting is on the second Monday of that month. Luncheons consist of a two course meal. There is also a raffle, a trading table and entertainment provided. To attend you must be 50 years of age or older and be a financial member of Club Taree. As per Club Taree rules, you must have proof of being double vaccinated. New members always welcome, carers included. Doors open at 10am for a 10.45am start. For more information contact Judy Woods on 6550 0064 or 0413 153 211, Denise Kalson on 6551 0238, or Virginia De Wright on 0448 569 127.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/f6ea70d5-8e6e-432b-93a5-68a399e5d38c.jpg/r9_114_2326_1423_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg