Popular Channel 7 television series Farmer Wants a Wife will be filmed in Taree in the coming weeks after Wingham dairy farmer, 'Farmer Ben', was picked to star in the show. 2BOB Radio will be collaborating with the television production company, Fremantle Media, to produce a local episode of the series, which is now in it's 12th season, starring Ben and his prospective wives. Filming will take place in and around 2BOB Radio in Taree Park on Wednesday, February 9, and possibly at the farmers market in Taree on Thursday. Read more: Farmer Ben of Wingham joins 2022 series of Farmer Wants A Wife Ben is an eligible 27-year-old with a three-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. He was born in Bega and went to school in Mount Gambier in South Australia. He describes himself as a pretty handy cricketer, loves the outdoors, a day out at the races, and a larrikin who loves a good laugh. He is looking for "someone who is caring, loving, honest, sincere, and selfless. A person that is supportive and kind, but not afraid to take charge and speak up". Read more: Farmer Wants a Wife, My Kitchen Rules, Australia's Got Talent and more fan faves return on Network 7 In the sequence to be filmed at 2BOB Radio, the girls vying to be Ben's wife will take part in some radio presentation training with 2BOB trainer Rosie Herberte, where they will learn microphone techniques and how to write a passionate script which they hope to put to good use later in the studio. They will then move into studio one where 2BOB drive presenter John Cooper will put them to air playing a song and making a passionate pitch to Ben, who will be listening on the tractor at home on the farm. Fremantle Media producer Kate Lovig is really looking forward to coming to Taree and involving 2BOB community radio in this local story and expects it to be lots of fun. Read more: 2BOB celebrates 35 years

