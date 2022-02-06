newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THREE years ago goal keeper Xanthe Parsons was named in an Australian futsal team that was to head to Barcelona to play in an international tournament. However, for varying reasons Xanthe didn't make the trip. She's hoping for a change of fortune later this year, should she gain selection in the Australian youth side. The 17-year-old has strong claims, as she was named in the All Star Five following the recent national championships held in Brisbane, while she was also selected as the goal keeper of the tournament. Xanthe is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana. She was a member of the Manning side that contested the nationals. "We made the semi-finals but lost that game by a goal,'' Xanthe explained. Despite that result, Xanthe was happy with her form. She isn't totally sure what, if any, trip the Australian side might have should she gain a spot, given the uncertainty about overseas travel in these COVID-times. "But if I get the chance I'd like to go,'' she added. Xanthe's been in goals ever since she started playing football as a five-year-old with Moorland. "I was playing with my brother's side and they were two years older than me,'' she said. However, her brother had also been a goal keeper and she was keen to have a crack at the position. She has no desire to move to a spot in the field. Representative honours came her way and for the past three years Xanthe has been with the Mid Coast squads playing in the Newcatle-based Herald Women's Premier League. RELATED: Xanthe an Emerging Jet Mid Coast just missed the semi-finals in 2020 but last year was difficult. The young first grade struggled and were well out of contention for the playoffs when the competition was suspended as the COVID crisis gripped northern NSW. Xanthe doesn't have too many good memories of the campaign. "I ruptured a tendon in my ankle so I missed a lot of games,'' she said. However, that's in the past now. Xanthe has fully recovered and is looking forward to the new season starting in March. Mid Coast plays a trial against the Jets Academy in Bulahdelah on Sunday. She's 'pretty confident' Mid Coast will improve in 2022 explaining that the Middies were the youngest squad in the competition last year. Xanthe figures they'll be all the better for the experience. Commitments with Mid Coast, whether it be training and playing along with two nights of futsal, keeps Xanthe busy for much of the year, but she'll happily find time to head overseas with an Australian team should the opportunity arise.

